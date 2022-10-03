Bosnians go to the polls to choose between nationalists, reformists

SARAJEVO - Bosnians went to the polls on Sunday to choose the country's new collective presidency and lawmakers at national, regional and local levels, deciding between long-entrenched nationalist parties and reformists focused on the economy.

Nearly 3.4 million people are eligible to vote in a country facing its worst political crisis since the end of its war in the 1990s, prompted by separatist policies of the Serb leadership and threats of blockades by Bosnian Croats.

The polls opened at 7am local time and will close at 7pm. The first official results are expected at midnight, but parties are expected to release their own results at around 10pm.

"I expect some changes at least for our youth," said pensioner Mubera Sarac, arriving at a polling station in Sarajevo. "It does not matter if old or new (politicians) win, they just need to change something in their minds for the sake of our young people."

Bosnia comprises two autonomous regions, the Serb-dominated Serb Republic and the Federation shared by Bosniaks and Croats, linked by a weak central government. The Federation is further split into 10 cantons. There is also the neutral Brcko district in the north.

Election campaigning by ruling ethnic parties was dominated by hate speech and nationalist rhetoric, focusing on themes of protection of national interests and criticism of opponents than on issues like jobs and soaring inflation.

"Honestly, I don't have high expectations," said Mr Nemanja Ratkovac, casting his ballot in the Serb Republic's de facto capital of Banja Luka. "I think that neither of the (candidates) did much in this election campaign, except (speak) against each other."

A lack of reliable polls has made it difficult to predict the outcome of the vote, but many analysts believe nationalist parties will remain dominant.

REUTERS