Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to be Britain's next prime minister

LONDON – Mr Boris Johnson and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are leading the potential contenders to replace outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest.

Ms Truss quit on Thursday, ending her six weeks in power.

Those who want to replace her are trying to find the 100 votes from Conservative lawmakers needed to run in a contest which the party hopes will reset its ailing fortunes.

With the Conservatives all but facing a wipeout in the next national election according to opinion polls, the race is on to become the fifth British premier in six years.

The winner will be announced on either Monday or Friday next week.

If Mr Johnson wins the race, it would be an extraordinary comeback for him, since he was ousted by lawmakers just over three months ago.

Now, he is running high up the ranks alongside Mr Sunak to be crowned the next prime minister.

“I think he’s got that proven track record to turn around things. He can turn it around again. And I’m sure my colleagues hear that message loud and clear,” Conservative lawmaker Paul Bristow said of Mr Johnson on LBC Radio.

“Boris Johnson is the character the Labour Party fears, Boris Johnson can win the next general election,” he said.

But Mr Johnson, who left office comparing himself to a Roman dictator brought into power twice to fend off crises, might face difficulty in reaching the 100 votes.

That is because his three-year tenure was blighted by scandals and allegations of misconduct.

One of his former advisers, who no longer speaks to Mr Johnson and requested not to be identified, said he is unlikely to reach the target, having alienated dozens of Conservatives during his scandal-ridden tenure.

But Mr Will Walden, who also worked for Mr Johnson, told Sky News the former prime minister is returning from holiday and is taking soundings.

The contest began on Thursday, just hours after Ms Truss stood in front of her Downing Street office to say she could not go on.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak is the favourite with bookmakers, followed by Mr Johnson.