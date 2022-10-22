Boris Johnson reaches threshold to enter UK leadership race, says ally

LONDON - Boris Johnson has enough support to enter the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, his ally and Conservative lawmaker James Duddridge said on Saturday, reporting that the former leader had reached the 100 endorsement threshold.

The Sunday Times, BBC and Sky News cited an unnamed source close to Johnson as saying he had 100 backers and therefore “could” be on the ballot.

Johnson, who arrived in London earlier on Saturday after a holiday in the Caribbean, has not officially declared he is running in the contest, but Duddridge said on Friday that Johnson had told him he was “up for it”.

The potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who dramatically quit on Thursday after only six weeks in power, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday’s deadline.

Mr Johnson was booed by some passengers on the plane to Britain, according to a Sky News reporter on the flight which arrived in London on Saturday morning.

It would be an extraordinary political resurrection for the former journalist, who left office shrouded in scandal but grumbling that his colleagues “changed the rules halfway through” a race - a swipe at the Conservative lawmakers who did not allow him to serve a full term.

Former defence minister Penny Mordaunt became the first candidate to officially declare an intention to run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, but Mr Johnson and Mr Rishi Sunak, once his finance minister, led potential contenders ahead of voting next week.

The prospect of the return of Mr Johnson to government is a polarising issue for many in the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided after seeing off four prime ministers in six years.

For some Conservative lawmakers, Mr Johnson is a vote winner, able to appeal across the country not only with his celebrity but also with his brand of energetic optimism.

For others Mr Johnson is a toxic figure and the question is whether he can convince the dozens of lawmakers who abandoned him that he is now the person who can unite the party and turn around its flagging fortunes.

‘Death spiral’

The former Conservative leader William Hague said on Friday Mr Johnson’s return was possibly the worst idea he had heard in almost half a century as a party member. He said it would lead to a “death spiral” for the Conservatives.

If Mr Johnson has indeed secured the required number of nominations, he is likely to go head-to-head with Mr Sunak, who quit as his finance minister in July, claiming that his former boss was unable to take tough decisions.