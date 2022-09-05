Boris Johnson bids farewell to Ukraine's Zelensky as 'friends' in final call as PM

British PM Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last month. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON - Britain's Boris Johnson paid tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine in his final call as Prime Minister, saying that they can and will defeat Russia, and pledging to stay in contact as friends.

"The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship. The Prime Minister made clear that he believed President Zelensky and his people can and will win the war in Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesman said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister told President Zelensky it had been a privilege to work with him and support him, and the leaders agreed to stay in close touch as friends."

Mr Johnson will formally resign as prime minister on Tuesday, with foreign secretary Liz Truss set to replace him. REUTERS

