Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain to attempt rapid political comeback

LONDON - Boris Johnson arrived back in Britain on Saturday as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos.

The potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who dramatically quit on Thursday after only six weeks in power, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday’s deadline.

Mr Johnson, who was on holiday in the Caribbean when Ms Truss resigned, has not commented publicly about a bid for his old job. He has received the support of dozens of Conservative lawmakers, but needs to secure 100 nominations to be considered.

The trade minister James Duddridge said on Friday Johnson had told him he was “up for it”.

Mr Johnson was booed by some passengers on the plane to Britain, according to a Sky News reporter on the flight which arrived in London on Saturday morning.

It would be an extraordinary political resurrection for the former journalist, who left office shrouded in scandal but grumbling that his colleagues “changed the rules halfway through” a race - a swipe at the Conservative lawmakers who did not allow him to serve a full term.

Former defence minister Penny Mordaunt became the first candidate to officially declare an intention to run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, but Mr Johnson and Mr Rishi Sunak, once his finance minister, led potential contenders ahead of voting next week.

The prospect of the return of Mr Johnson to government is a polarising issue for many in the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided after seeing off four prime ministers in six years.

For some Conservative lawmakers, Mr Johnson is a vote winner, able to appeal across the country not only with his celebrity but also with his brand of energetic optimism.

For others Mr Johnson is a toxic figure and the question is whether he can convince the dozens of lawmakers who abandoned him that he is now the person who can unite the party and turn around its flagging fortunes.

‘Death spiral’

The former Conservative leader William Hague said on Friday Mr Johnson’s return was possibly the worst idea he had heard in almost half a century as a party member. He said it would lead to a “death spiral” for the Conservatives.

If Mr Johnson can secure the required number of nominations, he is likely to go head-to-head with Mr Sunak, who quit as his finance minister in July, claiming that his former boss was unable to take tough decisions.