'Booster rocket' Boris Johnson leaves office to return to quieter life

LONDON - Comparing himself to a booster rocket that has fulfilled its mission, Mr Boris Johnson said farewell to his Downing Street residence and office on Tuesday, and described his future plans as a return to a quieter life.

In what was a typically bombastic speech, Britain's outgoing prime minister pointedly took aim at those lawmakers in his Conservative Party he blamed for forcing his resignation and, almost to prove them wrong, went on to list what he saw as his successes during his time as premier.

He also offered a tantalising reference for classics scholars, when he compared himself to Cincinnatus, a Roman dictator who, despite his old age, left his small farm to take control of the Roman state to fight an invasion in 16 days.

Cincinnatus returned to his farm, but legend has it he was recalled a second time to fend off another crisis, prompting some to wonder whether Mr Johnson, 58, would try to stage a comeback.

"Let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function, and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific," Mr Johnson said. "Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough."

Since being forced to announce his resignation as prime minister in July after just three years in office, Mr Johnson and his team have been tight-lipped on what comes next for a man whose career has spanned journalism and politics, but one who is never long out of the public eye.

Those closest to him say his resignation will allow him to no longer be "public property", signalling that he will take a step back from the media circus that has followed him for decades.

But he will be keen to make money, said the source who has worked for him, and will most probably return to writing columns for newspapers that reward him with handsome yearly cheques, and could seek a seat on the board at a financial investment company.

For most commentators, the big question is will he try to return as prime minister, something many expect from a man who, according to one biographer, said as a child he wanted to be "world king".

The jury is out, with one source saying it was unlikely. His popularity has also slumped, with polls suggesting a majority of voters thought he had done a bad job in Downing Street.

On Sunday, however, Mr Edward Lister, who has been a close adviser for years and was his chief of staff for a brief time in 2020-21, said people should never write Mr Johnson off when asked whether he could return to high office.

"Well, maybe in the future, I would never say never on anything with Boris Johnson. Anything is possible," he told Sky News.

