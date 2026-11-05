Bomb threats sent to two European airports signed ‘fighters of the Male State’
- Bomb threat emails were sent to Rome and Sofia airports during hoax alerts across Europe on 5 November. The messages were signed “the fighters of the Male State”, but AFP could not confirm who sent them.
- The Sofia email claimed bombs were on three Ryanair flights to Bulgaria and at the airport, saying “The explosion will occur in 60 minutes.” Rome airport operator ADR said it received a similar message.
- About 20 flights were affected on the third day of false alerts. Three flights were diverted, but all aircraft landed safely and no explosives were found.
AI generated
SOFIA - E-mails sent to the Rome and Sofia airports during a series of hoax bomb alerts across Europe on Nov 5 were signed “the fighters of the Male State”, according to the text seen by AFP and the company operating Rome airport.
There is a far-right movement in Russia called the Male State, but AFP could not confirm that they were actually behind the message.
“We, the fighters of the Male State, will make history with our actions today,” said the message to Sofia airport.
“All of you are involved in a criminal conspiracy. We want to destroy you because of it,” it added, saying that explosive devices had been placed on three Ryanair flights to Bulgaria.
“In addition, an explosive device has also been planted at your airport,” the email said.
“We, the fighters of the Male State, will make history with our actions today. Your feminist regime will remember this forever.
“The explosion will occur in 60 minutes. Today, your skies will turn red.”
ADR, the company that runs Rome airport, confirmed to AFP that it had received a similar message, as reported earlier by Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera.
About 20 flights were hit by a third day of hoax bomb alerts across Europe on Nov 5, with low-cost carriers and flights to or from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Italy among the targets.
Three flights were diverted but all the jets landed safely with no explosives found. AFP