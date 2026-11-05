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Bomb threats sent to two European airports signed ‘fighters of the Male State’

A Finnair plane taking off from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Nov 5, after it was diverted due to a bomb threat.

SOFIA - E-mails sent to the Rome and Sofia airports during a series of hoax bomb alerts across Europe on Nov 5 were signed “the fighters of the Male State”, according to the text seen by AFP and the company operating Rome airport.

There is a far-right movement in Russia called the Male State, but AFP could not confirm that they were actually behind the message.

“We, the fighters of the Male State, will make history with our actions today,” said the message to Sofia airport.

“All of you are involved in a criminal conspiracy. We want to destroy you because of it,” it added, saying that explosive devices had been placed on three Ryanair flights to Bulgaria.

“In addition, an explosive device has also been planted at your airport,” the email said.

“We, the fighters of the Male State, will make history with our actions today. Your feminist regime will remember this forever.

“The explosion will occur in 60 minutes. Today, your skies will turn red.”

ADR, the company that runs Rome airport, confirmed to AFP that it had received a similar message, as reported earlier by Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera.

About 20 flights were hit by a third day of hoax bomb alerts across Europe on Nov 5, with low-cost carriers and flights to or from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Italy among the targets.

Three flights were diverted but all the jets landed safely with no explosives found. AFP