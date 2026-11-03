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Bomb threats reported on two passenger planes to Warsaw, both land

WARSAW, Nov 3 - A passenger plane from London made an unscheduled landing at Warsaw-Modlin airport in Poland after a bomb threat alert on Tuesday, forcing the airport to close, and another plane from Copenhagen was being checked at Warsaw-Chopin airport.

Security services were verifying the reported threat in Modlin, the airport said in a statement.

"At 9:54 a.m., a bomb threat alert was announced on board an aircraft operating a flight on the route London Heathrow (LHR) – Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10:01 a.m., a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw/Modlin Airport," it said.

"Due to the situation, Warsaw/Modlin Airport remains closed until further notice. The services are underway to verify the reported threat and ensure the safety of all people present at the airport."

The 181 people aboard the plane were being evacuated, it said. A spokesperson for Polish airlines LOT confirmed it was a LOT flight.

A bomb threat was also reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Chopin Airport and was being checked, a Warsaw-Chopin Airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport was continuing operations.

Warsaw has two airports - Chopin is within the city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36 km (22 miles) from the capital. REUTERS