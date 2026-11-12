Bomb alert temporarily halts trains at Calais station, causing Eurostar delays

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS, Nov 12 - A bomb alert temporarily disrupted train services at Calais-Fréthun station in northern France on Thursday morning, affecting both domestic and international rail travel.

Train services resumed later on Thursday morning after the gendarmerie authorised their restart, national rail operator SNCF said.

The national gendarmerie did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

International high-speed rail operator Eurostar said some services between London and Paris had been affected by the disruption, as trains traveling on the route pass through Calais-Fréthun. The incident caused delays to services to and from London, the company said.

The alert came amid a broader wave of bomb threats and hoaxes reported in France and other European countries in recent months, targeting flights, schools and, in some cases, media organisations.

It was not immediately clear whether Thursday's alert was linked to any of the previous threats. REUTERS