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Bomb alert diverts Airbus A320 plane flying from Dublin to Rome, French PM says

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PARIS, Nov 5 - An Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France's Evreux airbase following a bomb threat, the latest in a series of threats targeting flights in Europe, the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday.

The situation is being monitored by the prime minister's office, it added.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, an Aer Lingus aircraft turned near Paris and was circling over the Evreux area after declaring an in-flight emergency.

At least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing disruption at airports although no devices were discovered. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.