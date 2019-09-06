BoE expects less severe impact from no-deal Brexit

LONDON • The Bank of England (BoE) believes that the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the British economy will be less severe than previously thought because of better preparedness, said its governor Mark Carney.

In a letter to the chair of a cross-panel committee of British MPs, Mr Carney said on Wednesday that "improvements in preparedness mean that the appropriate set of assumptions to underpin a worst-case scenario would now be less severe than those used in the disorderly scenario published in November".

Rather than a gross domestic product (GDP) shortfall of 8 per cent, a no-deal Brexit would now result in "an initial peak-to-trough decline in GDP of 5.5 per cent", he said.

Unemployment would meanwhile surge to 7 per cent rather than 7.5 per cent, up from a current 45-year low of 3.8 per cent.

Inflation would still soar to 5.25 per cent, but less than a previous estimate of 6.5 per cent.

Mr Carney's update comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday proposed holding a general election on Oct 15 should lawmakers force him to seek a three-month Brexit extension from Brussels rather than carrying out a no-deal exit on Oct 31.

Mr Carney's letter sent to Mr John Mann, an MP for the main opposition Labour Party, was dated Tuesday, one day ahead of the BoE chief's appearance before the cross-party Treasury Committee.

"There is more preparation that can be done, both in terms of public preparation and preparation by businesses," Mr Carney told the panel of lawmakers.

Meanwhile, he confirmed the weak state of the British economy, which is on the brink of recession.

"If you look through the underlying trend, our judgment is that the economy is growing very weakly, positive, but very close to zero," he said.

A key survey on Wednesday showed that British business activity shrank last month, slammed by weakness in the key construction, manufacturing and service sectors, as the economy suffers from Brexit turmoil.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for all British sectors dropped to 49.7 from 50.3 in July, according to IHS Markit, which compiles the data. A figure below 50 indicates contraction.

Mr Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, noted that "the PMI surveys are so far indicating a 0.1 per cent contraction of GDP in the third quarter", which would mean Britain had fallen into recession.

Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter of the year.

The official definition of recession is two quarters of economic contraction in a row.

"Companies have grown increasingly gloomy about the outlook due to the political situation and uncertainty surroun-ding Brexit, adding to downside risks in coming months," Mr Williamson said.

