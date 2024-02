Body of London ‘corrosive substance’ attacker found in Thames, police believe

LONDON – British police on Feb 20 said they believed a body recovered from London’s River Thames was that of a man wanted for attacking a mother and her young children with a corrosive substance.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier in February their working hypothesis was that 35-year-old Abdul Ezedi had gone into the water and drowned after he was last seen on the capital’s Chelsea Bridge.

A manhunt was launched for Ezedi, originally from Afghanistan, following what police said was the “terrifying” Jan 31 attack in London on the 31-year-old woman and her daughters, aged eight and three.

The woman, who had previously been in a relationship with the suspect, remains in hospital and has lost the sight in one eye, according to relatives.

“Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi,” the Met’s Commander Jon Savell said.