Body found on French beach after migrant boys founder at sea

LILLE, FRANCE (AFP) - A body found washed up on a beach in northern France is likely that of a teenage migrant who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel with a friend in a rubber boat, police said on Wednesday (Aug 19).

The friend, who said he was Sudanese, aged 16, was rescued on Tuesday night after the pair's small, inflatable vessel ran into trouble while trying to make their way to Britain from France.

He told police his companion, of the same age, had gone missing at sea, local authorities said.

Hours later, a body was found on the beach in Sangatte in France's northern Pas-de-Calais region.

The body has not been formally identified, but local official Philippe Sabatier said it was likely that of the missing boy.

"This unbearable tragedy mobilises us even more... against smugglers who take advantage of the distress of human beings," Ms Marlene Schiappa, France's minister delegate for citizenship issues, said on Twitter.

Attempted migrant crossings from France to Britain have sharply increased this year.

Since Jan 1, authorities in northern France have recorded some 350 attempts or crossings involving more than 4,000 migrants, compared with 203 attempts and 2,294 migrants for the whole of 2019.

French maritime officials have rescued almost 1,000 migrants at sea attempting to cross the Channel in makeshift boats or even swimming.

Related Story UK steps up efforts against Channel migrants

Related Story 71 migrants intercepted in English Channel

The issue has been a source of tension in cross-Channel relations, with Britain accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.

French authorities insist they are doing all they can.

Just Sunday, rescuers plucked 31 migrants in small boats, including four children, from the Channel in small boats.

And last Friday, French officials picked up 38 migrants in the waterway - the busiest in the world.