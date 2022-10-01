Bodies in cars, on the ground after Zaporizhzhia civilian convoy strike

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - The body of a man in a chequered jumper inside a car with blown-out windows, his tattooed hand still clutching the steering wheel.

A woman's purple manicure and golden rings visible as her body lies in a pool of blood on the ground.

These are just some of at least 30 civilians killed in a strike on a humanitarian convoy outside Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday.

The deadly attack came in the morning, when hundreds of people were waiting in a line of vehicles to cross into the Russian-controlled part of the region.

Obtaining permission to move between Kyiv- and Moscow-held territory can be a lengthy process, with families divided by a moving frontline in a conflict that has ravaged Ukraine for seven months.

The strike came just hours before President Vladimir Putin declared four Ukrainian regions - including Zaporizhzhia - to be Russian in a lavish annexation ceremony at the Kremlin.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw bodies lying between damaged cars, with suitcases and handbags scattered nearby.

One man, 56-year-old Viktor, said his life was saved by the fact that he left the queue to find coffee.

"The waitress gave it to me, then there was a bang. She got scared and ran out. A few minutes later, another one. Now she is on the floor," he said.

"I managed to hide. She did not."

A few metres behind him, the body of a young woman in a pink jacket was lying on the ground, her leg contorted.

Another woman's body was lying face down.

Both were killed between two rows of cars, the front of a convoy hoping to return to parts of southern Ukraine under Russian control.