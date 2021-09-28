Blooms and birds

Those visiting private members' club Annabel's were greeted last Friday by doormen in floral suits, with the building's facade also getting a botanical makeover to mark the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said this year's show, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, was the first in 108 years to be held in autumn. It told the BBC it hoped the delay would allow for a celebration of tropical plants and topiary which look good in autumn.

The show, which featured harvest fruit and vegetables, had been delayed from its usual spring dates due to the pandemic, which also led to its cancellation last year. The event had previously been suspended only for the two World Wars.

The garden show was first held in 1913 and is known for attracting visits from members of the royal family, aristocracy and horticultural enthusiasts.

This year's event was attended by royals such as England's Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Princess Anne, The Princess Royal.

Next year's show will be held in May.

