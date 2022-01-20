Blinken says Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice'

KIEV • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken , who arrived in Kiev yesterday in a whistle-stop diplomatic push to defuse tensions with Moscow over Ukraine, warned that Russia could launch a new attack at "very short notice".

Mr Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and will travel to Berlin for talks with US allies before going to Geneva to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after negotiations last week produced no breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy yesterday thanked Washington for its support. He said he was counting on enhanced cooperation with the United States and that no decision on Ukraine's future would be made without Kiev's involvement.

"I would like to thank you personally, and President (Joe) Biden and the US administration for your support, for military assistance to Ukraine, for increasing this assistance," Mr Zelenskiy told Mr Blinken.

The Ukrainian leader also said Kiev had over recent years allocated the maximum possible sums of money to bolster its military capacity. "But all the same, we understand that to take steps quickly to modernise the army, we need help, especially in these times, in difficult times," he added.

Mr Zelenskiy also wrote in a tweet: "Grateful for US's political & security support. Count on enhancing economic & financial cooperation. I'm sure there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine."

A senior US official said earlier yesterday that the Biden administration "last month approved the provision of US$200 million (S$270 million) in additional defensive security assistance to our Ukrainian partners".

Before Russia's troop movements to Ukraine's borders late last year, the Biden administration had delivered US$450 million in military aid to the country.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in what Kiev and its allies fear could be preparation for a new military offensive against Ukraine.

Adding to the jitters, Russia moved additional troops into Belarus this week ahead of what Minsk said were planned joint exercises next month.

Moscow denies plans to launch an attack but has pressed Washington for security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Speaking to diplomats at the US embassy in Kiev, Mr Blinken said he strongly hopes that Russia can stick to a diplomatic and peaceful path when he meets Mr Lavrov, and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could give the order to attack at short notice.

"As you all know very, very well, we have been engaged in the past couple of months in an intense focus on Ukraine because of the significant buildup we've seen of Russian forces we've seen near the Ukrainian border," Mr Blinken said.

The Russian buildup was taking place with "no provocation, no reason", he added.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine."

Russia's actions have attracted the attention of Washington, and also of its allies in Europe and beyond.

Washington has warned Moscow of severe consequences if it mounts a new offensive.

In Berlin, Mr Blinken will meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and later the Transatlantic Quad, referring to a format that involves the US, Britain, France and Germany.

Germany signalled on Tuesday that it could halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Mr Blinken spoke with Mr Lavrov on Tuesday and the two decided in the call that it would be useful to meet in person. Mr Lavrov separately said Moscow would welcome US diplomatic efforts and reiterated Russian accusations that Ukraine was "sabotaging" agreements aimed at ending the conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

