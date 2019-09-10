Big losses for Putin's party in Moscow due to 'smart voting'

MOSCOW • The party of Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered big losses in the Moscow elections as candidates endorsed by his arch-rival won almost half of the seats, suggesting a tactical voting strategy pushed by the opposition may have worked.

After weeks of the biggest anti-Kremlin demonstrations in seven years in the capital this summer, the United Russia party lost a third of its seats in the Moscow City Duma elections even though nearly all major opposition candidates were kept off the ballot.

With all the votes counted, 20 candidates supported by opposition leader Alexei Navalny gained seats in the 45-member legislature.

All of the 20 candidates, although often nominally opposing the authorities, were endorsed by Mr Navalny's Smart Voting strategy, which called on voters to cast their ballots to oust the candidates of Mr Putin's United Russia party.

"This is a terrific result, and we fought for it together," Mr Navalny said in a tweet early yesterday.

Elections to the Moscow City Duma are usually low-key affairs, but Sunday's vote grew in prominence when the election authorities refused to register a dozen independent candidates, including well-known Kremlin critics.

The move triggered major opposition protests over the summer and, despite a tough police crackdown, the demonstrations were the largest in Russia for years.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin used its tight control of the electoral system to ensure wins for its handpicked candidates in gubernatorial votes elsewhere.

In the main contests, strong rivals to the Kremlin's choices for 16 gubernatorial posts were largely blocked from running, ensuring wins for the candidates backed by Mr Putin. United Russia nominees were seen winning governorships in several dozen regions.

In the country's Far East, however, they suffered crushing defeats.

The Liberal Democratic Party won all but one seat in the Khabarovsk City Duma and dominated in several other local elections, including the mayoral vote.

Voting in Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg was marred by violations and alleged election fraud. Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova told reporters yesterday that she was aware of the reports and would look into them.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that the election results showed that the opposition's idea of protest voting has largely failed.

But the opposition celebrated Sunday's election results, though many expressed disappointment with what has been perceived as an unfair candidate registration process.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS