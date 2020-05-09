Big decisions, small steps British PM says 'maximum caution' needed

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told senior ministers the government would adopt "maximum caution" as he prepared to outline how lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak could be eased.

Mr Johnson will address the nation tomorrow evening to set out a road map for relaxing social distancing rules announced in late March, but is not expected to make any major changes to the measures.

Although officials say the spread of Covid-19 in Britain has fallen markedly, the country has the world's second highest official death toll, with another 539 fatalities announced on Thursday taking its total to 30,615.

However, broader official data released this week put the total number of deaths by late last month above 32,000 - including 107 healthcare workers and 29 care staff.

"We have come through the peak but it is a very delicate and... very dangerous moment, so we do need to proceed with caution," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at the daily Downing Street news conference on Thursday.

"The virus is not beaten yet. It remains deadly and infectious," he added.

Mr Raab said Mr Johnson would detail a "road map for the next phase" tomorrow, that would include "appropriate measures to be taken at appropriate milestones" and "strict conditions with strict monitoring".

Mr Raab insisted that the restrictions will remain in place until the government says otherwise. "The point at which we make even the smallest of changes to the current guidance will be a point of maximum risk."

The reason for the administration's caution was laid bare when national statistician Ian Diamond backed a scientific assessment that the infection rate had risen in recent days.

He estimated that there are now as many as 20,000 new cases a day, far more than the official count which has ranged recently from about 4,000 to 6,000 a day.

"I do believe that social distancing and maintaining it over the next few weeks is going to be central to continuing to reduce the epidemic," Mr Diamond said.

Mr Johnson yesterday compared Britain's battle with the coronavirus to the country's fight against Nazism in World War II, in a letter to veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day. "On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago," he said in the letter.

"We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past... But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: You will always be remembered."

