Bidens to have tea with Britain's Queen Elizabeth

WINDSOR (ENGLAND) • United States President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were set to have tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle yesterday at the end of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, as the US leader wraps up the British leg of his first international trip since taking office.

The 95-year-old British monarch will greet the Bidens in the Quadrangle of the castle, home to the royal family for nearly 1,000 years.

After their arrival, a guard of honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a royal salute, and the US national anthem will be played, Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen has already met the Bidens on their visit to Britain, having hosted a reception for the leaders of the G-7 rich nations and their spouses last Friday night in Cornwall, on the south-west tip of England, where a three-day summit has been held.

"Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen," Mrs Biden said after they arrived in Britain last Thursday. "That's an exciting part of the visit for us."

The Bidens will become the fifth US president and first lady whom the Queen has received at Windsor, following the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, president George W. Bush and his wife in 2008, and the Reagans in 1982.

During her 69 years on the British throne - the longest reign of any English monarch - there have been 14 US presidents, and the Queen has met them all except president Lyndon Johnson.

Despite the loss in April of Prince Philip, her 99-year-old husband of more than 70 years, and her age, the Queen has shown her determination to carry on with her official duties as head of state at the high-profile G-7 summit.

After leaving Windsor, Mr Biden will head off to a Nato summit in Brussels today, a US-EU summit tomorrow, and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

