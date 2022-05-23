Biden, Zuckerberg among 963 Americans banned from entering Russia

MOSCOW • Russia has published a list of 963 leading Americans - including President Joe Biden, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman - who are banned from entering the country, in retaliation for similar moves by Washington since Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Those named in the list on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website also include US government officials, lawmakers and other leading figures.

Moscow had already announced sanctions targeting many of those on the list, in particular Mr Biden, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Mr Zuckerberg.

Mr Freeman, who had not previously been named, is accused by Moscow of having recorded a video in 2017 in which he claimed Russia was plotting against the US.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday: "The Russian counter-sanctions are necessary and aim to constrain the US, which is trying to impose a neocolonial 'world order' on the rest of the planet... to change its position and recognise new geopolitical realities."

It added that Moscow remained open to "honest dialogue" and drew a distinction between the people of the United States and the authorities "inciting Russophobia".

Since the offensive in Ukraine, Moscow has banned hundreds of "Anglo-Saxons" from Russia.

On Saturday, it said it had also banned 26 more Canadians, including Ms Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The largely symbolic travel bans form part of a downward spiral in Russia's relations with the West since its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Washington and its allies to impose drastic sanctions on Moscow and step up arms supplies to Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS