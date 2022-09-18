Biden warns Putin against using nuclear or chemical weapons

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the wake of serious losses in his war in Ukraine.

"Don't. Don't. Don't," Mr Biden said, in an excerpt from an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes aired on Friday evening.

Mr Biden was responding to an interviewer's question about the possibility of Mr Putin - whose army is incurring heavy losses in the Ukraine counter-offensive this month - resorting to chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.

"You would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," Mr Biden said. He declined to specify the possible consequences, saying that "the extent of what they do" would determine the response.

"Of course, I'm not going to tell you. It'll be consequential," Mr Biden said. "They'll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur."

Mr Biden's full CBS interview will be broadcast on Sunday night.

On Friday, Mr Putin threatened to escalate his war in Ukraine, even as he declared that the "main goal" of his invasion was limited to taking control of the Donbas region in the country's east.

In a news conference in Uzbekistan at the conclusion of a regional summit, Mr Putin claimed that Ukraine was attempting to carry out "terrorist acts" inside Russia.

"We are, indeed, responding rather restrainedly, but that's for the time being," Mr Putin said. "The Russian armed forces delivered a couple of sensitive blows there. Well, what about that? We will assume that these are warning strikes. If the situation continues to develop in this way, the answer will be more serious."

Mr Putin appeared to be referring to Russian cruise missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days that caused blackouts in parts of the country and damaged a dam in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih.

Various Russian officials have issued veiled threats of nuclear escalation over Ukraine, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said in April there was a "serious" risk of nuclear war.

Days after invading Ukraine, Mr Putin ordered his country's nuclear forces on high alert for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

More recently, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told a security conference in Moscow on Aug 16 that Russia had no plans to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Ukraine has recaptured swathes of territory in the east from occupying Russian forces in recent weeks, boosted by heavy weapons supplied by Western allies. And Moscow is facing fresh outrage from the West after the discovery of a mass grave outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum, where almost all of the exhumed bodies showed signs of torture.

