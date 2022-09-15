Biden to nominate career diplomat Lynne Tracy as US envoy to Russia, says source

The US ambassador post in Russia has been vacant since Sept 4, when envoy John Sullivan concluded his tenure there amid soaring bilateral tensions over the war in Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden plans to nominate career diplomat Lynne Tracy as US ambassador to Russia, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Tracy currently serves as US ambassador to Armenia.

The US ambassador post in Russia has been vacant since Sept 4, when envoy John Sullivan concluded his tenure there amid soaring bilateral tensions due to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The State Department declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by CNN.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Tracy, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017.

Before being sworn in as ambassador to Yerevan in 2019, she served as senior adviser for Russia affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

