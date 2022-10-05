Biden tells Ukraine's Zelensky US sending US$625m in aid

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that another US$625 million (S$890 million) in military assistance, including Himars multiple rocket launchers, is on the way, the White House said.

Biden pledged "a new US$625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including Himars, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles," the statement said, without specifying how many of the powerful, highly accurate rocket launchers were being sent.

Ukraine already has 16 of the Himars systems, which are widely seen as one of the most effective tools in its arsenal as the pro-Western country fights back against a massive eight-month-old Russian invasion.

Biden reaffirmed that his administration will "continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes."

He said "the United States will never recognise Russia's purported annexation" of another four Ukrainian regions. AFP