Biden moves US forces in east Europe as Russia, Ukraine ready their troops

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden's announcement of a redistribution of troops in Europe includes sending 800 infantry soldiers to the Baltic region - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - and up to eight F-35 fighter jets to several operating locations along Nato's eastern flank, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the US will send 32 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to the Baltic region and to Poland from locations within Europe.

"These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our Nato allies, deter any potential aggression against Nato member states and train with host-nation forces," the senior US defence official said on Tuesday, adding that none of the new forces had come from the US.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he was introducing the conscription of reservists for a special period, but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine accused Russia of wrecking peace talks on ending an eight-year-old conflict in eastern Ukraine, and resisted Moscow's demands that it scrap its ambition to join the Nato alliance.

In a televised address, Mr Zelensky said he was still pursuing diplomatic ways out of the crisis, and welcomed Turkey's willingness to participate in multilateral talks, but said Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.

Addressing his country after a cross-party meeting in Parliament, Mr Zelensky said: "There is no need for general mobilisation today. We need to promptly replenish the Ukrainian Army and other military formations. As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period.

"We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian Army for all possible changes in the operational situation."

Mr Zelensky added in his speech on Tuesday: "Yesterday, the Russian Federation recognised the independence of quasi-entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Today, it ratified the so-called 'agreements' and gave permission to the President of Russia to use the armed forces abroad. That is in the Donbass, on the territory of Ukraine. 'We are not there' was replaced by the official 'we are still here'."

Satellite images show a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border, a private US company said on Tuesday.

The images released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the build-up of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

The images also showed a new field hospital has been added to a military garrison in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, Maxar said in a statement.

Heavy equipment transporters, used for moving tanks, artillery and other heavy equipment, were seen near the Ukraine border in western Russia, as well as several new deployments of troops, according to Maxar.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's neighbours in the European Union are making preparations for a possible influx of hundreds of thousands or even millions of refugees fleeing military action.

Poland, which has a lengthy border with Ukraine and is already home to an estimated 1.5 million of its citizens, has expressed steadfast support for the country to its east and a willingness to help.

Slovakia, which also borders western Ukraine, said it, too, was prepared to do its part.

Romania, which is among Europe's poorest countries, said it did not expect many Ukrainians to flee there, but added that it was ready to take in half a million refugees.

Even Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban is known for his hard stance on migration, appeared prepared to welcome refugees. On Tuesday, Hungary announced that it would deploy troops to its border with Ukraine for purposes of both security and humanitarian aid.

The United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday it was not seeing any increased movements outside Ukraine's eastern regions for now, but added that "the situation does remain unpredictable".

