Biden joins world leaders in London to pay respects to Queen lying in state

LONDON - United States President Joe Biden paid tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state.

Mr Biden later joined King Charles III and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the globe for a reception ahead of the grand state funeral for Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Her body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since last Wednesday, and people from all walks of life and from around the world have been filing past in a constant stream, many queueing overnight and some for up to 24 hours.

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," Mr Biden had said in a message following news of the Queen's death on Sept 8 at the age of 96.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.

Britain has hosted a series of poignant, carefully choreographed ceremonies in the 10 days that have followed Queen Elizabeth's death, reflecting the traditions and pageantry of the British royal family whose lineage stretches back almost 1,000 years.

On Saturday evening, the Queen's eight grandchildren, including King Charles' sons William and Harry, held a solemn vigil at her coffin's side, following a similar observance by her children the previous day.

Britain's new Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute on Sunday to Queen Elizabeth for carving her own role as a "solitary woman" in a world dominated by men.

"She's been part of our lives forever. I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there," she said. "It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role."

A minute of national silence was held at 8pm local time on Sunday.

Monday's funeral was set to be held at Westminster Abbey, the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens since William I in 1066.

London's police force has described the ceremony as the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken.

Some 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories will be attending - presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans among their number - and huge crowds are expected to throng the streets.

Britain has not held a state funeral on the scale planned for the Queen since that for World War II leader Winston Churchill.

The government said big screens to watch the ceremony would be set up in Hyde Park in London and in cities across the country.

The funeral will also be aired live by three broadcasters.

Television ratings service Overnights.TV estimated that across the BBC and other channels carrying news, some 33 million people in Britain had tuned in on the day of her death.

Such has been the desire to pay tribute to the popular monarch, the only one most Britons have known since her accession to the throne in 1952, that tens of thousands have waited patiently in the line stretching alongside the River Thames to spend a few brief seconds at the side of her coffin.

By the time her lying-in-state ends on Monday, officials have estimated as many as 750,000 may have filed past.

