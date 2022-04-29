Biden asks Congress for $46b more in aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden asked Congress yesterday for US$33 billion (S$45.7 billion) more in aid for Ukraine, saying it was "not cheap" but that Washington could not stand by in the face of Russia's "atrocities and aggression".

Mr Biden stressed that the United States was "not attacking Russia" despite Moscow's "disturbing rhetoric", even as he said that the US has already supplied Ukraine with 10 lethal anti-armour weapons systems for every tank Russia has sent into the country.

"We're not attacking Russia. We are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," Mr Biden said.

The plan includes US$20.4 billion in military and security assistance for Ukraine, US$8.5 billion in economic assistance to help support the government in Kyiv, and US$3 billion for humanitarian assistance and global food security, said a senior administration official who requested anonymity.

White House officials said the funding would cover Ukraine costs through Sept 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Mr Biden wants the aid designated as emergency spending that does not have to be offset by spending cuts elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Moscow yesterday warned the West that there would be a tough military response to any further attack on Russian territory, accusing the US and its key European allies of openly inciting Ukraine to assault Russia.

Two months into its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has in recent days reported what it says are a series of attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian regions which border Ukraine, and warned that such actions risk a significant escalation.

Ukraine has not directly accepted responsibility, but says the incidents are payback, while Russia has taken umbrage at statements from Nato member Britain that it is legitimate for Ukraine to target Russian logistics.

"In the West, they are openly calling on Kyiv to attack Russia, including with the use of weapons received from Nato countries," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow. "I don't advise you to test our patience further."

Ms Zakharova's warning came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of lightning-fast retaliation if countries interfere in Ukraine