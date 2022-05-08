Biden announces new $208m weapons package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON/LONDON • United States President Joe Biden announced on Friday a new weapons package worth US$150 million (S$208 million) for Ukraine's fight to repel Russia's invasion.

"I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars and other equipment to Ukraine," Mr Biden said, while warning that funding was close to running out and urging Congress to authorise more.

According to a senior US official, the package includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire, electronic jamming equipment and spare parts. The artillery munitions appear to be meant for recently supplied US howitzers.

Friday's new batch brings the total value of US arms sent by the Biden administration to Ukraine - including heavy artillery, shoulder-held Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and drones - to US$3.8 billion since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The latest package means the remaining US$250 million available from previously authorised funding for Ukraine will have all but run out. Mr Biden is pressing Congress to authorise a huge US$33 billion Ukraine package, which would include US$20 billion in military assistance, and last for five months.

Across the Atlantic, the British government said yesterday that it would give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it had donated earlier.

The new generators, which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services in the face of ongoing destruction in eastern Ukraine, a Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy statement said.

The government has also relaxed rules on support for overseas fossil fuels to boost supply of vital energy to Ukraine, the statement added.

Yesterday, US First Lady Jill Biden met a group of Ukrainian refugee mothers and educators in Romania, praising the women for their strength and resilience.

More than 810,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the start of the war, according to UN figures released on April 29. Most have moved on to other countries, with an estimated 80,000 staying, half of them children.

Mrs Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in a show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it.

Later today in Slovakia, she is to participate in events with displaced Ukrainian families to mark Mother's Day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS