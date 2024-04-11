Knife attack in Bordeaux, France, kills one, BFM TV reports

PARIS - A man armed with a knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least one other in an attack in the French city of Bordeaux, BFM TV reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

BFM TV said the attacker was killed by police. Police do not initially think the attack was terrorism-related, the news channel reported.

The Bordeaux prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Less than four months out from the Olympic Games, France is on its highest state of security alert. A soccer match between Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the French capital on Wednesday night took place under tightened security measures after a threat from Islamic State. REUTERS