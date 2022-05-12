Besieged Ukrainian commander asks Elon Musk for help

KYIV (AFP) - A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol appealed directly to Elon Musk on Wednesday (May 11), asking the world's richest man to intervene on behalf of those trapped by Russian forces in control of the southern city.

The three-month-old war has devastated the strategic port, where Ukrainians have sustained a pocket of resistance from within the Azovstal steelworks after weeks of bloody battle.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, said he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of reaching out to Musk.

"People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible," Volyna tweeted at Musk.

"Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who?" He called on "every person on the planet Earth" to help ensure Musk saw his appeal.