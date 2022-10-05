Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like “click chemistry”

STOCKHOLM - Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create desired compounds and that offer insight into cell biology.

The technologies known as click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry are now used globally to explore cells and track biological processes, the award-giving body said in a statement.

“Using bioorthogonal reactions, researchers have improved the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals, which are now being tested in clinical trials,” it added.

The prize was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns (S$1.3 million).

The third of the prizes unveiled over six consecutive weekdays, the chemistry Nobel follows those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.

Prof Sharpless joins an elite band of scientists who have won two Nobel prizes. The other individuals are John Bardeen who won the Physics prize twice, Marie Curie, who won Physics and Chemistry, Linus Pauling who won Chemistry and Peace and Frederick Sanger who won the Chemistry prize twice.

“I’m absolutely stunned, I’m sitting here and I can hardly breathe,” Prof Bertozzi said from California after the academy reached her by telephone with the news she had won.