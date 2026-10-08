Berlin's Left Party, SPD and Greens agree exploratory coalition talks, reports say

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Oct 8 - Germany's Left Party, the centre-left SPD and the Greens have agreed on measures to address antisemitic incidents, clearing a key hurdle to the start of exploratory coalition talks in the state of Berlin, local media reported on Thursday.

The agreement comes two-and-a-half weeks after a Berlin state election, in which the Left Party, represented by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged as the largest force with 25.7% of votes and began pushing for a coalition with the SPD and Greens.

None of the three parties were immediately available for comment on the reports, which were carried by several local media.

The SPD and Greens made binding commitments on combating antisemitism a precondition for negotiations, amid a debate over pro-Palestinian positions and incidents during events organised by Berlin's Left Party.

According to the tabloid Bild, the parties agreed on procedures for handling future antisemitic incidents, including the involvement of an expert panel if disputes arise.

The parties also agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, Bild reported. REUTERS