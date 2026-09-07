Berlin police probe substation fire amid series of attacks on grid

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FRANKFURT, Sept 7 - Police in Berlin said on Monday they are investigating a fire at a transformer substation, further raising security concerns over a series of sabotage attacks on Germany's power grid.

Separately, Bild newspaper reported that police in the western city of Wesel have launched major assessment operations after the security fence around another transformer substation was found to be cut open.

Berlin police said on X they are seeking to establish whether a fire affecting a construction site and a substation in the Moabit district was accidental or arson.

Authorities added that the power supply was currently not affected.

German police said on Friday they were searching for a man who sent letters claiming responsibility for a series of sabotage attacks on the power grid last week after they found what appeared to be explosives at his home. REUTERS