Berlin crash suspect gives 'confused' accounts, may be mentally ill

BERLIN • A 29-year-old man who drove into a crowd in Berlin on Wednesday, killing a teacher and injuring 14 of her students, might be mentally ill.

"The latest evidence suggests this is a case of a mentally ill person running amok," said Ms Iris Spranger, Berlin's Interior Affairs Minister, of the crash near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a landmark in the German capital.

Prosecutors will seek to have the man placed in psychiatric care as he appeared to be suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, spokesman for the prosecution Sebastian Buechner said yesterday.

Police identified the driver as a German-Armenian man, whose vehicle eventually crashed into a shop window.

He was detained by witnesses and handed over to the authorities.

The crash injured around 30 people, including 14 students, seven of whom were severely hurt and taken to hospital, the police said.

Another teacher, who is male, was also severely injured, and 17 passers-by sustained varying degrees of injuries.

German investigators are trying to make sense of "confused" statements from the driver, Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey said yesterday.

The authorities had yet to understand the motive for Wednesday's incident, or any possible connection to posters about Turkey found in the back of his car, she said.

A police statement said that investigations pointed to the "deliberate act of a psychologically ill man".

The incident took place in a busy shopping district near the site of a fatal attack in 2016, when a truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market.

Investigators, with the help of a translator, were trying to establish more of the "at times confused statements he was making", Ms Giffey told RBB Inforadio, describing a "dark day in the history of Berlin".

Germany's Bild newspaper said the man lived with his mother and a sister, who described her brother as having "serious problems".

According to the police, the car used in the attack belonged to the driver's sister.

Investigators were poring over the phone and computer records of the man who was naturalised as a German citizen in 2015, the German media reported.

Families were in mourning for the teacher who was killed while taking the schoolchildren on a trip from the small town of Bad Arolsen in Hesse state.

People have left flowers and candles in front of their school.

For the town's residents, the incident brought back painful memories of an attack in nearby Volkmarsen in Hesse, when a man rammed his car into a carnival parade in 2020, injuring scores of people.

Ms Ellen Schreck, 45, whose son attends the same school as the injured children, said Wednesday's crash gave her flashbacks of the Volkmarsen attack.

She described the situation as an "absolute horror".

She added: "It's usually a quiet little town... You always think you're in a safe bubble here. But that's not the case anymore."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE