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Berlin coalition talks called off over antisemitism deal concerns

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BERLIN, Oct 13 - Germany's Greens and centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) broke off exploratory talks on forming Berlin's next state government with the far-left Left Party on Tuesday evening to assess whether antisemitism measures agreed last week still stand.

• The proposed measures would allow lawmakers accused of antisemitism to be expelled if a panel came to consensus on the matter; if they disagreed, experts would be called in.

• The decision comes after the Left admitted lawmaker Vanessa Emde, who has sparked controversy over her stance on Israel, as part of the state of Berlin's new parliamentary group.

• "We expect the Left to clarify the extent to which they intend to take the agreements we made seriously and implement them," said the two parties in a joint statement after the Left held a constituent meeting.

• The Left, a hard-left party represented in Berlin by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged from the September 20 state election as the largest force, with 25.7% of the votes.

• The Left did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the ended exploratory talks.

• Tensions over antisemitism and the Israel-Gaza conflict have become a major fault line in German politics, with the SPD and Greens insisting on binding safeguards before entering exploratory coalition talks with the Left. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.