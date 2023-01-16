Bereaved UK father criticises social media firms' response to tragedy

LONDON - The father of a teenage girl who died in Britain after viewing harmful online on Monday criticised the response of social media companies to a report aimed at preventing future tragedies.

Londoner Ian Russell, the father of 14-year-old Molly, described their reaction as “underwhelming and unsurprising”, demonstrating “business as usual” approach.

Regulation, such as the British government’s proposed Online Safety Bill, was the only way to end the “inertia” shown by social media sites towards safety, he added.

The inquest into her death heard that of the 16,300 posts Molly saved, shared or liked on Instagram in the six-month period before her death, 2,100 related to depression, self-harm or suicide.

Coroner Andrew Walker, who led the inquest, subsequently wrote to Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and Snapchat in September last year.

In a “prevention of future deaths” report sent to the social media firms and the UK government, Mr Walker urged a review of the algorithms used by the sites to provide content.

Mr Russell expressed disappointment at their feedback and the fact that Instagram’s parent company Meta had not shown any “significant change in direction”.

“One perhaps would have hoped that looking at the level of detail that was presented to the coroner...,” he told the PA news agency.

“It would have focused minds and compelled tech platforms to react more positively to put safety higher up their agenda,” he added.

“But that doesn’t seem to be the case, particularly in Meta’s case.”

In his inquest into Molly Russell’s death, Mr Walker ruled that she had died from an act of self-harm while suffering from the “negative effects of online content”.

It would not be “safe” to conclude it was suicide, he said.

Her death in November 2017 led her family to set up a campaign highlighting the dangers of social media.

The Online Safety Bill is due to be debated by MPs on Tuesday.