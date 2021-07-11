Benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

GENEVA • The benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The advisory came as Europe's drug regulator found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

In a statement on Friday, the WHO said reports of two rare conditions - myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and of its lining, called pericarditis - had typically occurred within days of vaccination, mainly among younger males after the second dose.

"Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following vaccination with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines," it said, referring to the two vaccines using such technology, by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

"The benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the risks in reducing hospitalisations and deaths due to Covid-19 infections."

Available data suggested myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination were "generally mild" and responded to treatment such as rest or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, the WHO said.

"Follow-up is ongoing to determine long-term outcomes."

It added: "Vaccinated individuals should be instructed to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms indicative of myocarditis or pericarditis such as new onset and persisting chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations following vaccination."

The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that myocarditis and pericarditis must be listed as side effects of the two mRNA vaccines, adding that such cases primarily occurred within 14 days of inoculation.

EMA's safety panel also advised that people with a history of the rare blood disorder capillary leak syndrome must not be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) shot.

While the regulator cautioned healthcare professionals and people to be on the lookout for post-vaccine symptoms, it said it was continually monitoring the safety of approved vaccines as they are rolled out more widely.

"EMA confirms that the benefits of all authorised Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their risks," it said.

EMA in total reviewed more than 300 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein - together referred to as the European Economic Area (EEA).

Most cases occurred with Pfizer's vaccine, called Comirnaty, the watchdog said.

Roughly 177 million doses of Comirnaty had been given in the EEA as at May 31, compared with 20 million doses of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine, EMA said.

EMA had also been looking into such cases with the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, but on Friday said it had not found any causal relationship so far and had asked for more data from the drugmakers.

Both the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use similar technology but with different versions of a cold virus to deliver immunity-building instructions to the body.

EMA last month asked capillary leak syndrome to be added as a side effect of AstraZeneca's shot, Vaxzevria.

The regulator then also said people who had previously sustained the condition, in which fluids leak from the smallest blood vessels causing swelling and a drop in blood pressure, should not receive the shot.

