Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed

BRUSSELS - Belgium on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Belgian development agency building in Gaza City was bombed, Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said.

"Attacks on civilian infrastructure breach the principles of international humanitarian law. All parties must adhere to it", she posted on the social media platform X.

The Belgian Ministry for Development Cooperation said it was not aware of any civilian casualties and that the building, which was shared with Handicap International, should have been empty at the time of the bombing.

A ministry spokesperson added that the Israeli ambassador had promised an investigation.

It was not clear when the building was bombed. The spokesperson said Belgium had found out about it on Thursday evening and suspected it had happened on Wednesday.

Belgium is one of the countries that has called for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and criticised Israel for its handling of the conflict. REUTERS