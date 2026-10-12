Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed

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BRUSSELS, Oct 12 - Belgium's public sector was partially shut down on Monday as unions staged a second day of nationwide strike action against planned government budget cuts, amid mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Bart De Wever over a stalled budget agreement.

• Monday's strike followed an initial mass protest of thousands of protesters in Brussels on Friday that ended with a small group clashing with police

• While no large-scale demonstration was planned in the capital on Monday, the strike disrupted key public services across Belgium

• Rail services, public transport, public broadcasting and schools were all affected as public sector workers protested against government plans

• The action comes as Flemish right-wing leader De Wever faces growing pressure over delayed budget negotiations

• Over the weekend, the prime minister's office said coalition partners had failed to reach agreement on a new federal budget, forcing De Wever to cancel his planned State of the Union address to parliament on Tuesday while talks continue

• De Wever said on Thursday that painful budget measures were needed now to avert a looming debt and interest-cost spiral that would otherwise leave future generations with a heavy bill

• Belgian media reported that the budget deal could be delayed to late October or early November and that a prolonged deadlock could put the coalition's cohesion under strain REUTERS