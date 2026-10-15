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Belgium reports first two deaths from West Nile virus

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The West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne infection, can cause symptoms similar to the flu but in extreme cases it can result in tremors, fever, comas and a lethal swelling of the brain tissue known as encephalitis.

The West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne infection, can cause symptoms similar to the flu but in extreme cases it can result in tremors, fever, comas and a lethal swelling of the brain tissue known as encephalitis.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

BRUSSELS – Belgium’s Flanders region on Oct 15 confirmed the deaths of two people from the West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne infection currently sweeping across Europe.

The virus can cause symptoms similar to the flu but in extreme cases it can result in tremors, fever, comas and a lethal swelling of the brain tissue known as encephalitis. It can also cause meningitis.

Officials did not provide details about the two deaths but said they were individuals at risk of severe illness.

The northern Belgian region has confirmed 14 cases including the two deaths, according to local media.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said last week that 18 European countries had recorded more than 1,850 cases in 2026. AFP

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West Nile virus infection causes one death in the Netherlands
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.