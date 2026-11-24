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Aerospacelab chief executive officer Benoit Deper (right) guiding Belgium's King Philippe on Nov 24 at the opening of Aerospacelab’s megafactory in Marcinelle, near Charleroi, Belgium.

CHARLEROI, Belgium - Belgium’s King Philippe inaugurated on Nov 24 what is to become the EU’s largest satellite factory, aiming to meet growing European demand for space infrastructure.

Located in the southern city of Charleroi, the facility run by Belgian firm Aerospacelab is to produce, among others, satellites for the European Union’s Iris2 project, which seeks to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation.

“We’ve grown even faster than our own ambitions,” beamed Aerospacelab’s chief executive officer Benoit Deper, noting his company has ballooned from a “tiny startup” in 2018 to a large-scale project playing a role in Europe’s “space sovereignty” today.

The “megafactory” in Charleroi – a city more commonly associated with its low-cost airport and abandoned factories from Belgium’s industrial past – has an annual production capacity of about 500 satellites.

In September, Deper and his partners secured a €2.4 billion (S$3.4 billion) contract to manufacture 264 of the 348 satellites planned for the Iris2 constellation.

The massive oval-shaped facility spanning approximately 20,000 sq m is, however, still sitting idle.

Staff will move in in January, aiming to start production by the end of 2028.

Europe has been looking to boost its space sector as it chases growing off-earth economic opportunities and self-reliance amid concerns about US reliability. AFP