Belgium does U-turn on nuclear power exit amid current crisis

HUY (Belgium) • After a 20-year political battle, Belgium was set to shut its nuclear plants in 2025, but the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices have forced a U-turn - and reignited debate across Europe over the best route to a secure, low-carbon energy future.

Mr Christophe Collignon, the mayor of Huy - whose skyline and history are dominated by the Tihange nuclear plant - said most people in the mediaeval city in eastern Belgium welcomed the decision to extend the ageing reactor's life until 2035.

"Sometimes you have to be more pragmatic and less ideological," said Mr Collignon, who remembers the first plant opening in 1975, adding that everyone in Huy knows someone who works there.

"The question is can we follow the timeline for shutting down? Right now, the answer is no," he said, describing the 2025 deadline as too tight to ensure Belgium's energy security.

Belgium's dilemma over how to shift to reliable, green energy sources is being played out across the European Union, as it scrambles to meet a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 27-nation bloc has also vowed to cut its use of Russian gas - which makes up about 40 per cent of its supply - by two-thirds this year and to end its reliance on Russia "well before 2030".

The EU's proposals on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports eventually could further complicate the bloc's energy security as prices are spiking.

The twin goals of cutting back on Russian fossil fuels and reducing emissions are reviving interest in nuclear power across Europe.

Belgium's efforts to wean itself off nuclear power date back to 2003, when it voted to phase out nuclear energy in a political win for the Green party, after it came to power for the first time in a coalition government.

Twelve governments later, the goal still has not been met. Ironically, it was the Green party's Ms Tinne Van der Straeten who, as energy minister, announced in March the decision to delay Belgium's nuclear exit.

"The world had changed," said Green party spokesman Baptiste Erpicum. "Circumstances forced us to change the route but not the destination."

Almost 40 per cent of Belgium's electricity comes from nuclear power, the sixth highest rate in the EU, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Belgium has yet to find reliable alternatives, despite major investments in offshore wind farms, and phasing out nuclear power is likely to increase its use of gas, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

Nuclear electricity production has fallen across Europe since 2004, with Lithuania shutting its facilities in 2009, and major declines in Germany, Sweden and Belgium, EU data shows.

Germany - Europe's largest economy and a powerful political player - is set to close its last nuclear plants this year.

But France, which already gets 70 per cent of its electricity from nuclear energy, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, is ramping up production, along with Romania, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, new small modular reactors, which are quicker and cheaper to build than traditional nuclear power plants, are attracting interest in Romania, Poland and Britain.

"In terms of climate change matters, nuclear clearly provides a solution," said Ms Jessica Johnson, spokesman for Foratom, an association for Europe's nuclear industry. It is low-carbon and more reliable than renewables because it does not need the wind to blow or the sun to shine.

