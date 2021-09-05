Belgium creates garbage highway from flood victims' mountain of waste

HERSTAL • In eastern Belgium, an abandoned highway is almost completely buried under kilometres of piled-up rubbish: crushed refrigerators, splintered furniture, torn curtains, twisted metal, stuffed toys, defunct electronics and shards of glass.

The makeshift dump - comprising 90,000 tonnes of domestic debris stretching for 8km down the closed A601 motorway north of the city of Liege - is testament to the devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods in mid-July.

When residents in this part of the affected Wallonia region had their homes, schools and businesses broken apart by the rushing water, the authorities were suddenly confronted with a mountain of refuse.

Mr Luc Joine, the head of Liege's rubbish-clearing service Intradel, told Agence France-Presse: "All their household appliances, their cupboards, their furniture were destroyed, and so they put them in the street outside their places and the municipalities were obviously forced to clear the streets for safety reasons."

With local garbage and recycling depots quickly saturated, Intradel designated three temporary sites to store the 160,000 tonnes that were trucked away - more than half of it going to the disused motorway, in a mostly rural area.

After an initial screening by the police to ensure no human remains were hidden in the stacks of garbage, the regional government stepped in.

Mr Joine explained that the road surface prevented pollution from seeping into the topsoil, and tarpaulins shielded visible parts of the trash highway from nearby houses while guards were posted around the clock to stop trespassers.

The Environment Minister for the regional Walloon government, Ms Celine Tellier, said the administration has set aside €30 million (S$48 million) to tackle the trash at the three temporary dumps.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE