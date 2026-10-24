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Protesters, police clash at anti-government demonstrations in Brussels

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A police officer scuffling with demonstrators in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 24.

A police officer scuffling with demonstrators in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Belgian police used tear gas and pepper spray in Brussels as anti-government protesters demanded better education conditions and more funding.
  • Hundreds of mainly young people joined the latest rally, which continued months of protests and accused police of excessive violence.
  • Clashes were smaller than last week and in France, but Reuters saw officers hit and kick one demonstrator as protesters tried to burn scooters and bicycles.

AI generated

BRUSSELS - Belgian police used tear gas and pepper spray as they clashed in Brussels on Oct 24, with anti-government demonstrators calling for better conditions in the education system, Reuters witnesses and Belgian media reported.

The clashes came after hundreds of mainly young protesters gathered in a continuation of rallies that have taken place in recent months, calling for more funding for education and accusing police of excessive violence.

The clashes were much smaller and less violent than those that took place last week in Belgium and - on a far larger scale - in neighbouring France.

In one incident in Brussels on Oct 24, protesters ran and fell to the ground as police pursued them, with officers hitting and kicking one demonstrator, Reuters witnesses saw.

Protesters threw road signs and other items onto a pile of rental scooters and bicycles and attempted to set it on fire.

In another incident, police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters, multiple Belgian media outlets reported. REUTERS

Demonstrators setting up barricades on a street in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 24.

Demonstrators setting up barricades on a street in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

More on this topic
Students in Belgium rally over education costs, in protests echoing France
France protests begin under heavy security as police seek to prevent fresh unrest; 135 arrested
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.