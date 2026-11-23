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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrives at the Royal Palace to meet with Belgium's King Philippe following the failure of budget negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, November 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 - Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Monday set a December 31 deadline for his government to reach an agreement on next year's budget, after another week of talks ended without a result.

"Should we not have a budget agreement (before the end of the year), the government will effectively be unable to govern, thereby bringing its existence to an end", De Wever's office said in a statement.

The tense budget talks over the past month have created a political crisis, as De Wever has not been able to get all the parties in his coalition to agree on €10 billion in budget cuts he says are needed to keep government finances in check.

"One coalition partner refuses to accept the proposed balance," De Wever said in a reference to the Flemish socialist Vooruit party, which is pushing for higher wealth taxes to partly replace cuts in healthcare and welfare spending. REUTERS