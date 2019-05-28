Belgian ex-king to undergo DNA test in long-running paternity row

BRUSSELS (DPA) - Belgium's former king Albert II has agreed to undergo a paternity test, as has been legally demanded of him in a long-running dispute with the artist Delphine Boel, Belgian media reported on Tuesday (May 28).

Boel, 51, has been fighting to be recognised as Albert's daughter since 2013, claiming that her mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, had a lengthy affair with the former king decades ago.

In October, a Belgian court decided that Albert, 84, must undergo a paternity test. He challenged the decision, referring the case to the Court of Cassation, Belgium's highest tribunal. It is not expected to reach a verdict until a later date.

In the meantime, however, the Brussels appeals court ruled earlier this month that Albert must submit to DNA sampling, or else face a daily fine of €5,000 (S$7,700).

In light of that ruling, "His Majesty king Albert has decided to submit to the expertise ordered by the appeals court," his lawyer wrote in a statement sent to several media.

Albert noted that the outcome of the test would remain "strictly confidential" until his appeal has been ruled on, the statement - quoted by the Belga news agency - added.

A DNA test in 2013 established that Jacques Boel was not Delphine's biological father. A lower court ruled last year, however, that the paternity suit had no legal basis, as there were other criteria for family ties than biology.

Albert II, who abdicated in 2013 after a 20-year reign, has always denied being Delphine Boel's father, but he has admitted that his marriage to Paola, 81, had been through rocky periods.