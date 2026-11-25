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A general view of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Headquarters building near Mons, Belgium July 2, 2018. Picture taken July 2, 2018. SHAPE/Nic Edouard Bocquet/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 - A Canadian NATO intern arrested in Belgium on suspicion of espionage will be placed under electronic monitoring while awaiting trial, a spokesperson for Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, citing a court decision.

She said the prosecutor's office was considering an appeal but declined to specify the reasons.

Belgian prosecutors said at the time of her arrest in July that the woman worked at NATO's military headquarters in the city of Mons and was a Canadian national of Chinese origin suspected of espionage on behalf of a third country and of involvement in a criminal organisation.

Authorities did not identify the suspect or third country. Sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters the suspect was Claire Z, a woman in her 30s, and that investigators suspect the activity was linked to China.

The woman has not responded to messages sent to social media accounts believed to belong to her. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese embassy in Brussels has not responded to an emailed request for comment.

NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) alerted Belgian intelligence services after staff observed behaviour that raised concerns. A SHAPE spokesperson previously said there was no indication the case had affected NATO's operational readiness, command structure or ongoing missions. REUTERS