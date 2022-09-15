Belarus strongman chops wood for Europeans 'freezing to death'

MOSCOW (AFP) - The strongman leader of Belarus and staunch Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko appeared on state television on Wednesday chopping wood and reassuring viewers he wouldn't let Europe "freeze to death" this winter.

The tongue-in-cheek broadcast comes as European leaders are struggling to source alternative energy sources, with supplies from Russia curtailed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The jovial-sounding authoritarian appears in the video wearing a tracksuit and body-warmer, bearing down a large axe on blocks from a large pile of previously chopped wood.

"We won't let Europe freeze to death," Mr Lukashenko jokes in the video.

"We will help them and maybe, one day, they will help us too."

Belarus has been hit with a wave of sanctions by the West both for its support for Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine and also for a ferocious post-election crackdown in 2020.

"Europe can't be picky these days.. what matters is that they stay warm," the moustachioed leader - often dubbed "Europe's last dictator" - says in the video.

Mr Lukashenko is an eccentric leader who routinely makes unusual media appearances: harvesting crops with young women or playing hockey, for example.

During historic protests against his rule in 2020, he was shown circling protesters in a helicopter, brandishing an AK-47 and referring to the demonstrators as "rats".