Belarus jails opposition leader's blogger husband for 18 years

MOSCOW (REUTERS, AFP) - A court in Belarus sentenced an opposition leader's husband to 18 years in jail on Tuesday (Dec 14) after he was arrested during an attempt to run for president against incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, a verdict that his wife called political revenge.

The court found Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a 43-year-old video blogger, guilty of organising mass unrest and of inciting social hatred, and handed him one of the longest jail terms in modern Belarusian history. His supporters said the charges were fabricated and politically motivated.

Tsikhanouski, the husband of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was arrested at an opposition protest in May last year after being barred from taking part in an election later that year which his wife contested instead.

He rose to prominence in Belarus after comparing Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, to a moustachioed cockroach from a children's fairy tale.

His jailing angered many Belarusians, who went on to stage the biggest protests against Mr Lukashenko in post-Soviet history after what they said was a rigged presidential election, something that Mr Lukashenko has denied.

Tuesday's jail term is part of a pattern that has seen Mr Lukashenko, who is supported by Russia, use the courts and the police to systematically repress his opponents and critics by locking them up for long periods or forcing them abroad. It is one of the starkest examples of his decision to ignore sanctions and Western condemnation in order to continue his crackdown.

"My husband... is sentenced to 18 years in prison," Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania to escape the sweeping post-election crackdown by Mr Lukashenko, said on Twitter.

"The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents. While hiding the political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue repressions in silence. But the whole world watches. We won't stop," she wrote.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Lukashenko, whose crackdown on opponents and role in a standoff over migrants with the European Union have triggered Western sanctions against his country.

Five supporters of Tsikhanouski were also tried along with him and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 14 to 16 years on Tuesday. They also denied the charges against them.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the convictions and called for Tsikhanouski's immediate release, as well as the release of hundreds of other political prisoners.

"These sentences are further evidence of the regime's disregard for these international obligations as well as for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Belarusians. The Belarusian people deserve better," Mr Blinken said.

The EU on Tuesday condemned the court's decision.

"These sentences are part of the ongoing brutal and systematic repression of all independent voices in Belarus," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

"These sentences are yet more examples of unfounded charges against Belarusian citizens who have exercised their right of expression and called for free and fair elections."

Mr Stano added: "The EU strongly condemns these continued, flagrant violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Minsk regime.

"The EU reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners."

He warned that the block remains committed to consider further sanctions.

Since fleeing Belarus, Ms Tsikhanouskaya has gained international prominence, meeting an array of Western leaders.



Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Nov 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Her husband's trial was closed to the public and lawyers were banned from disclosing details of the case.

In July, a Belarusian court jailed former presidential contender Viktor Babariko for 14 years after convicting him on corruption charges that he denied.

In September, Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Mr Lukashenko last year, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

UN Special Rapporteur Anais Marin said more than 35,000 people had been arbitrarily detained over the past year in Belarus and that the fear of repression had caused tens of thousands to seek refuge abroad.