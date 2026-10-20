Belarus bars entry to some goods from Latvia

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Latvian special unit Border Guard officer patrols along the fence at Latvian-Belarus border near Robeznieki, Latvia August 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Oct 19 - Belarus, one of Russia's closest allies, said on Monday it was barring the entry of a number of goods from neighbouring Latvia because of the Baltic state's "unfriendly" relations.

Belarus's government had slapped the ban on a range of products including canned fish and various industrial goods, state news agency Belta said.

"This decision was taken in connection with the Latvian side maintaining an unconstructive approach and unfriendly rhetoric in relation to Belarus," Belta quoted the government decision as saying.

Latvia closed its border with Belarus in July.

Like Belarus's other neighbours, Latvia has encountered difficulties with Minsk over mass attempts by migrants to cross the Belarusian border into the European Union.

Belarus denies colluding or encouraging migrants from other countries to attempt to cross its borders into the EU.

Led by President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, Belarus has long been accused of human rights abuses subject to Western sanctions. Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to help launch the 2022 invasion of Ukraine but has declined to commit his country's forces to the conflict. REUTERS