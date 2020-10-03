Belarus announces counter-sanctions against EU

MINSK • Belarus said yesterday it was introducing counter-sanctions on the European Union after the bloc adopted measures against members of the regime in Minsk following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

"In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions," Belarus' Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

EU leaders earlier yesterday gave their approval for travel bans and asset freezes on some 40 members of Mr Lukashenko's regime they deemed responsible for rigging the Aug 9 election and the subsequent violent crackdown on protests.

Unlike Britain and Canada, which have already sanctioned Belarusian officials, the EU will not be imposing measures on Mr Lukashenko himself.

By imposing sanctions "the EU has alienated" the country, Belarus' Foreign Ministry said, in denouncing the 27-country bloc's move as a "punitive measure".

Minsk said it would not disclose which European officials were being targeted in its counter-sanctions, and threatened "even more serious consequences" if the EU expands its restrictions.

Belarus ally Russia criticised the EU penalties, describing the move as a sign of political weakness.

"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mr Lukashenko "confirmed their mutual inclination to strengthen the alliance between Russia and Belarus" during a phone call, the Kremlin press service said.

Mr Putin has long called for full unification of Belarus and Russia, while Mr Lukashenko has so far ruled this out.

The leaders also discussed the post-election situation in Belarus and expressed confidence that the "problems will be solved soon", the Kremlin said.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Belarusian cities since Mr Lukashenko claimed a sixth term with 80 per cent of the vote. Riot police have detained thousands of protesters, many of whom reported torture and abuse in custody, prompting international condemnation.

The EU had promised sanctions since August, but approval was held up by Cyprus, which refused to give its backing until the bloc took more action against Turkey for drilling for gas in its territorial waters.

The deadlock was finally broken early yesterday, with the 27 leaders agreeing to a formal statement threatening Turkey with sanctions if it does not halt its activities.

